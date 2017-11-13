Ever wonder about hidden or buried treasure or fantasize about looking for it? Come to the Mary D. Fisher Friday, Nov. 17, to meet author Lorenzo Rendon.

Larry, as he prefers, lived in the Verde Valley for many years. He is a former United States Marine, and Alaska State Trooper. Additionally, he is a retired Sgt. with the Alaska Department of Corrections who studied martial arts for many years.

Larry has also done consulting work for the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes in Oklahoma. They say you should write what you know and Larry incorporated a lot of his past into his historical fiction adventure novel: Gold Hunters: Lure of the Superstitions. He is a treasure hunter.

Photos illustrating treasure hunting excursions will punctuate his story and attendees will be entertained by a few selected readings from the book.

Larry will answer audience questions on any related topic including how to finally write the book that lives in you.

Gold Hunters: Lure of the Superstitions is dedicated as such: This is for the ancestors, and their innocent voices that can still be heard by those who dare to listen.

The book exposes forced labor imposed on the Pima Indians by both the Spaniards and the Catholic Church. Although Wikipedia states “Kino, an Italian Jesuit, opposed the slavery and compulsory hard labor in the silver mines that the Spaniards forced on the native people.”

Apparently, his official stance varied from his personal feelings and he didn’t actually object as strongly about the same labor in the gold and silver mines as his stamp was discovered on precious metal bars that were found in the area.

Father Kino did teach agriculture and brought new crops to the people, he also built 24 missions. Although fiction, the book seeks to fairly differentiate between fact, legend and indications tinctured from the author’s research.

Interviewer Cynthia Richmond will guide the presentation and conversation. Cynthia’s book Dream Power, How to Use Your Night Dreams to Change Your Life, was published by Simon & Schuster in 2000.

For three years she co-hosted the popular television program, State of Mind on the America’s Talking network which became MSNBC, part of the NBC family of programs. She wrote long- time columns for the Los Angeles Times and the Arizona Republic and has free lanced for numerous magazines and online publications.

This event is the first of what Richmond hopes becomes a community favorite. She titled it Sedona Stories. “Sedona attracts such accomplished and fascinating people. You never know who you may be behind in the line at the post office. I’ve been teaching memoir and general writing here for more than 14 years, mostly to seniors and I have been blown away by the things that people have faced and overcome as well as by their remarkable achievements.”

This event will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are only $6 each and can be ordered online at the link below or by calling the film festival office at 928-282-1177.

Both the festival office and the theatre are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A in West Sedona.

December’s event will take place on Friday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m., and feature J.C. Ernst. Jack’s book titled: Bernardone’s Knights: A Star Crossed Crescent is the third in a series and is available on Amazon.com.