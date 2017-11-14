Letter: Outstanding job by all in Lions Club Peace Art Contest

Editor:

Camp Verde Students Advance to Lions Club International Posters for Peace Art Contest

The Camp Verde Lions Club sponsored a local art contest for students in the local schools. Students from American Heritage Academy and United Christian School participated in the Lions Club’s first Posters for Peace contest.

The contest is to promote peace and unity in the world through art. Twenty children from both schools participated in the contest. Each student’s art work can be seen at the town Library through to the end of November, at which time the art will be returned to the students.

The first place winners from each school, Emmalee Bueler, a 7th grader at American Heritage Academy and Anna Schultz a 7th grader from United Christian School, have taken the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning the local competition sponsored by the Camp Verde Lions Club.

Emmalee Bueler’s and Ana Schultz’s posters are among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 30th annual Lions Club International Posters for Peace Contest. This is the first time the Camp Verde Lions Club has sponsored such an event. The contest emphasizes the important of world peace to young people everywhere in the world.

The students art work was judged by club President, Paul Estrada and local artist Lynette Kavcovich and Jeni O’Callaghan, choosing a 1st, 2nd and 3rd winners from each school.

Each winning poster was selected for its originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, “The future of Peace”. The Judging was held on Nov.3rd, 2017 at the Camp Verde Town Library and on Nov 10th the winners from both schools were presented with their winning ribbons and gift cards for winning 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Each student who participated received a certificate for participating in the contest. The 1st place winners Emmalee Bueler and Anna Schultz will have their poster art sent to Lions Club International for judging in the international contest.

Paul Estrada, the Camp Verde Lions Club President said he was impressed by the expression and creativity of the students at both participating schools. “It’s obvious that these young people have strong ideas what peace means to them. I’m so proud that we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their visions.”

Both Emmalee and Ana’s posters will advance to face stiff competition through the district, multiple district and international rounds of competition. Lions Club International has one grand prize and 23 merit award winners that will be selected from thousands of entries. The grand prize includes, a cash award of $5,000, plus a trip for the winner and two family members to an awards ceremony.

The 23 merit award winners will each receive a certificate and a cash award of $500.

Our Club is cheering for Emmalee and Anna as their posters advance in competition, and we hope that their visions will ultimately be shared with others around the world. Locally both students and the other 18 entries were recognized for their participation in this year’s competition.

The other winners are from American Heritage academy, 2nd place goes to Aubrielle D. (13) and for 3rd place is Conner Watson. And from United Christian School, 2nd place goes to Josyan Palmer (11) and 3rd place goes to Daniel Schultz.



Lions Club is the world’s largest service organization with 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographic areas. In addition to its efforts toward conquering blindness, the Lions Club organization has made a strong commitment to community service and helping others and youth throughout the world. The more people in our community come and become Lions, the more things our club can do for this town.



The Camp Verde Lions Club would like to also thank Kathy Hellman and the Camp Verde Town Library and the schools, American Heritage Academy and United Christian School for helping us with putting on this competition.





Camp Verde Lions Club President Paul Estrada

Project Chairman Mike O’Callaghan