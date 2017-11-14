Local Toy Run kicks off Christmas season

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas

  • Originally Published: November 14, 2017 1:33 p.m.

    • The 33rd annual Verde Valley Toy Run, sponsored by the Moose Lodge, makes a stop at the Main Stage in Cottonwood on one of its stops during the ride.

    photo

    VVN/Vyto Starinskas

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.