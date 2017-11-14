Obituary: Alice Virginia Stattman 1955-2017

Alice Virginia Stattman of Cottonwood passed away on November 6, 2017. Alice was born on December 12, 1955, in Los Angeles, California to Alfred John Roberts Jr. and Carol Butler. She was raised in Los Angeles, California and attended Marymount School for Girls.

She moved to Flagstaff, Arizona to attend NAU where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. There she met her husband Gerald Paul Butterbrodt and had two daughters, Karen and Laura.

In 1989 the family moved to Cottonwood. In 2001 Alice married Frank (Randy) Leonard Stattman of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They continued to reside in Cottonwood.

Alice was a member of P.E.O. International and a published author. Diagnosed with severe osteoporosis at age 35, she became an advocate for the National Osteoporosis Foundation, speaking at the Nation’s Capitol and for large and small groups both in Arizona and other states. Later she wrote Romance novels under her maiden name.

Alice worked for the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office in Camp Verde, AZ for four and a half years. For seven years she was a volunteer with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Verde Search and Rescue as a first responder working logistics in the command center for lost hikers. She was the call out person and once that was done she would respond to the search site’s command center.

Alice became a registered member of the Patriot Guard Riders in memory of her husband. She stood in the Flag Line and hauled water.

Alice is survived by her daughters Karen Lynn Butterbrodt Loscavio and grand-daughters Isabella and Giuliana Loscavio of Scottsdale, Arizona, and daughter Laura Jean Butterbrodt Wing (Steve) and grandchildren James, Haley, Katelyn and Hanah Wing of Cornish, Maine. She is also survived by her older brother John Roberts (Wilawan Kul) of Tigard, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank and her parents Alfred and Carol Roberts

Alice will be inurned at National Memorial Cemetery on Cave Creek in Phoenix, AZ with her husband Frank where their two hearts will be one again forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Friday, November 17, 2017 at 10 am. A reception will follow, and services will finish at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix.

Alice touched so many hearts and was such an amazing woman. She left more than her footprints in this world; she left the eternal peace of Christ, the love of the Father, and the fruit of the Spirit. That will never cease, and she will be with us always because of the generous work she did while she was here. Her life may have been too short, but I am convinced it may have been more full than many who have outlived her. Thank you, mom, for your great example, may we resemble you in our own lives. We love you forever...

