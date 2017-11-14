V’ACTE, Jones Ford announce October JTED students of the month

Tuesday, the Jones Ford and the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education governing board recognize the October Jones Ford Verde Valley and V’ACTE CTE Students of the Month. From left, Camp Verde High School’s Coke Bast for automotive technology, Mingus Union’s Angelica Rodriguez for theater technology, Sedona Red Rock’s Jessamyah Weidman for sports medicine, and Maximilian Knaus of the Valley Academy Central Campus for culinary arts. Each winning student received a certificate from V’ACTE, a free oil change from Jones Ford Verde Valley and a plaque with the monthly winner’s picture that will be on display in the school’s front office. Both Valley Academy and Jones Ford Verde Valley will also have a plaque with the schools’ students of the month.