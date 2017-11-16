Citizen scientists investigate Oak Creek

OAK CREEK CANYON -- Volunteers converged on Oak Creek this past Saturday to collect sediment samples and aquatic bugs. Their efforts will help answer the question, “Is excess fine sediment due to erosion negatively affecting the ecology of Oak Creek?”

Oak Creek Watershed Council (OCWC) is spearheading a study that measures sediment volume on the stream bottom and the abundance and diversity of macroinvertebrates as indicators of ecological health of the aquatic ecosystem.



Macroinvertebrates are small but visible (macro) creatures without backbones (invertebrates). They include many types of insect larvae that live under water, such as mayflies, caddisflies, stoneflies, dragonflies, and hellgrammites.

Other types of macroinvertebrates include crayfish, amphipods, water mites, water striders, snails, and freshwater clams. Some macroinvertebrates tolerate pollution better than others. By checking the number and variety of macroinvertebrates, we can discover whether pollutants are affecting the creek ecosystem.

Dr. Larry Stevens, Director of the Museum of Northern Arizona’s Spring Stewards Institute, is collaborating with OCWC to train volunteers in sediment and macroinvertebrates survey methods.

Data are systematically collected in pool, glide, and riffle habitats upstream and downstream of the mouth of Carroll Canyon Wash during fall 2017 and spring 2018. Carroll Canyon is a wash that drains Coconino National Forest and West Sedona land.

During storm events the wash frequently delivers heavy loads of muddy water into Oak Creek.

Streams transport sediment as one of their natural functions. Sediments range in size fine silt and sand to gravel, cobble, and boulders. All of these sediment sizes naturally occur in Oak Creek.

Under healthy watershed conditions with low erosion rates, we expect silt to be flushed out of the system. Unfortunately, in Oak Creek we often see a film of silt on the stream bottom.

This silt can come from several sources. Erosion related to wildfires, stream bank disturbance, road and trails, and other soil disturbances causes silt to wash in to the stream channel from the surrounding watershed during storm events.

Silt may cover over food sources for macroinvertebrates, such as algae, leaves, and the microorganisms that live on vegetative matter. If macroinvertebrates are under-nourished, there are ramifications for other species higher in the food chain including fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals.

On November 11th, twenty-one volunteers of all ages and backgrounds joined together as a citizen science work force. They were led by five OCWC staff members and Dr. Larry Stevens. The volunteers formed three teams. Each team collected macroinvertebrate and sediment samples and identified macroinvertebrates in one of three habitat types – pool, glide, or riffle.

Meanwhile, a roving team collected water quality data using a multi-parameter probe loaned by Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. The volunteers will return on Nov. 18 to sample downstream of the mouth of Carroll Canyon Wash.

They will come back in Spring 2018 to resample the two locations and see how macroinvertebrate populations faired over the winter. This study is supported by a grant from Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona and a generous donation from the Trout Unlimited Grand Canyon Chapter.