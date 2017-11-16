Coyote Trails hires new golf pro

COTTONWOOD -- Ken Klotthor has joined the team at Coyote Trails Golf Course as the new General Manager and will be offering an enhanced level of services.

“We are pleased to announce that Ken Klotthor has been recruited as the General Manager at Coyote Trails Golf Course, and will be offering a number of enhanced services that promote the many positive aspects of playing the game of golf. Ken intends to work closely with Ryan Bigelow, Cottonwood Parks & Recreation, to develop several new golf programs and events that will promote healthy play and exercise along with designing a junior golf program centered on a fun introduction to golf and youth character development. Coyote Trails now qualifies as an executive level nine-hole course after implementing some yardage changes. Ken’s a real go-getter and we couldn’t be more delighted” states Paul Reichert, managing partner, Coyote Trails.

Some of the events that Ken and Ryan will be working on are:

• A Challenging Disc Golf Tournament. The date for this event is Saturday, November 18.



• Junior Golf events - Ken and Ryan will be communicating the details in the upcoming weeks.

• 10K Run – Ken and Ryan will also be communicating more details on this event in near future.

In addition to the recent elevation to an executive level nine-hole course, Coyote Trails offers both private and group golf lessons, weekly golf clinics, golf schools, a new after school Jr. Golf Program, Parent (Adult)/Jr Days 4X per year, a fun ladies league every Thursday and men’s league on Tuesdays, not to mention, catered tournaments, outings, and fundraisers. The senior golf program will be finalized shortly.

Ken has held a select number of positions as a golfing professional over the years. His most recent being at Sedona Golf Resort. Furthermore, he has embraced the game of golf for over 20 years by way of his profession along with coaching at the high school level for a number of years. “We couldn’t be more thrilled that Ken has joined the Coyote Trails team!” states Paul Reichert, managing partner, Coyote Trails Golf Course.

Coyote Trails Golf Course is Verde Valley’s only executive level nine-hole golf course. Offering an exceptional game of golf for players of all skill levels, the course boasts bent grass greens, rye grass fairways, and Kentucky bluegrass tee boxes. A Par 33 course with one par 5, four par 4’s, and the balance being par 3’s. Anyone who enjoys the game of golf will certainly want to play the course. Located at the base of Mingus Mountain, winding through the Mescal Gulch and situated minutes outside Old Town Cottonwood, Coyote Trails offers spectacular views that are sure to please. For more information, call Coyote Trails Golf Course at (928) 634-1093 or visit our website at www.coyotetrailsgolfcourse.com.