Letter: 1917 Hance House in good hands with Verde Valley Questers

Editor:

We would like to acknowledge and thank your newspaper for helping publicize our recent Pickles and Pies fundraiser held at the Hance House during Fort Verde days. In addition, we would like to extend our appreciation to the community for supporting our efforts by purchasing our homemade goods. We hope that you enjoyed them.

The Verde Valley Questers will use this money to further restoration projects at the 1917 Hance House, which is owned and preserved by the Camp Verde Historical Society.



Our club recently funded the restoration of the Hance House kitchen to a representative 1917 model kitchen. The funds raised at the Fort Verde Days Pickles and Pies Sale will be used to continue the restoration and preservation of this unique historical home.

Verde Valley Questers

Nancy Futral and Ann Everett, Co-Presidents

Diana Hopper, Vice President