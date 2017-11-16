Mingus Union's Smyda gets Grand Canyon honorable mention for volleyball

The Grand Canyon Region recognized Mingus Union volleyball senior Julian Smyda in its post season awards.
Smyda was honorable mention as a hitter/middle blocker.
Flagstaff led the way with four first team all-region selections and winning three of the four region awards (coach of the year, player of the year and defensive player of the year. The Eagles went 12-0 in the region and made it to the state quarterfinals.
Tucson Salpointe Catholic repeated as state champions.
The Marauders went 3-14, 2-10 in the Grand Canyon.
