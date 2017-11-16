New Arrival: Wilder Winslow Farr

Wilder Winslow Farr was born Monday, November 6, 2017, 12:47 a.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center. The baby boy weighed 7-pounds, 11-ounces, and was 20.75 inches long. He is the son of Leah Lodmell & Brandon Farr of Cottonwood and also was greeted into the world by his big brother Easton and sister Reagan.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.