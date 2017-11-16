Sophomores lead Camp Verde girls basketball

While they’re still young, Camp Verde High girls basketball is eying a return to the state tournament.

With a squad of mostly sophomores the Cowboys open the season on Friday when they scrimmage against Ash Fork and Williams at 2 p.m. at home.

“Right now I’m cautiously optimistic,” said Camp Verde head coach Mark Showers. “They’re working hard. Because most of them played last year they’re able to pick up the offenses and defenses pretty quickly so they’re looking decent for this time of the year so we’ll see. We have a long way to go and they have a lot of improving to do so hopefully they’re not too good right now or else we’d be in trouble.”

With one freshman, Maya Hedges and one upper classman, junior Hope Ontiveros, the Cowboys will lean heavily on their six sophomores.

“They’re stronger, they’re more confident and that’s where I’m more optimistic because now those kids that are sophomores this year they’re ready to play, Showers said. “Last year they were just learning, they were babies. Their confidence level is going to help them to be able to perform early rather than last year where they struggled.”

Last year Tanna Decker was first team all-region and Jacy Finley and Amanda Lozanilla were honorable mention All-Central as freshmen.

“All of us as a sophomore class have grown a lot since last year and we’ve improved a lot over the summer and everything so we should be pretty good,” Finley said.

Despite being freshmen heavy, the Cowboys made the state tournament after going 15-4, 7-3 in the region.

“None of us expected that to come but I guess we’ll just see how this goes,” Ontiveros said. “None of us were really even shooters last year either and now we have more shooters. All of us are outside shooters mainly. It looks really good so far.”

Ontiveros tore her ACL last season but was cleared to return to the court much earlier than expected and even ran cross country.

“It’s still scary pivoting and stuff,” Ontiveros said. “It’s still strengthening right now but I’m in weights, I’m strengthening at home too, strengthening here. So I’m doing pretty good, I’m strong now, my legs are getting stronger hopefully they’ll hold be up and entire season because I haven’t played a whole

season.”

Showers said Ontiveros is day to day.

“She’s probably the best shooter we have on the floor so hopefully we can get that thing ready to go,” Showers said.

Camp Verde’s biggest loss from last year’s team was Kayla Hackett. She was first team all-region.

However Showers was 2A Central coach of the year.

“We’re going to miss Kayla, that’s probably our biggest unknown,” Showers said. “Right now we shoot better than we did last year, we handle the ball better than we did last year, our defense is probably going to be even. We don’t know how we’re going to rebound. Kayla Hackett was our ace in the hole around the basket, so we’ll see if someone can step up and get some boards.”

The Cowboys open up the regular season when they host Mayer on Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Showers said they teams that beat them last year, Sedona Red Rock, Glendale Prep and Horizon Honors are the ones he’s most worried about.

Finley said the Cowboys worked hard together over the summer and should do well.

“I think we’re still going to do pretty good even though we lost a few seniors,” Finley said. “We have a lot younger team but I think we can still do good and everything.”