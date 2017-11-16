Western Light: Autumn Ripples

The autumn leaves are falling en masse now, carpeting the ground and building up in eddies in the creeks and rivers. In some places, the congestion becomes compact enough to resist the flow of water, and the water is bounced back in ever-widening ripples.

