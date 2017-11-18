CAT will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23

CAT/LYNX will be closed for Thanksgiving Day in order to allow all our drivers and staff to celebrate the day with family and friends. Full service will resume on Friday, Nov. 24 running the normal schedules for CAT, LYNX, and ADA.

The CAT administrative offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day as well as Friday, Nov. 24. ADA customers that want a ride on Friday the 24th or Monday, Nov. 27 are encouraged to call the CAT office no later than 5pm on Wednesday, Nov. 22. The CAT office will open at its usual time of 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27. CAT offices may be contacted at 928-634-2287.

Cottonwood Area Transit provides ADA Paratransit and four fixed routes serving Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Verde Villages, with commuter service to Sedona via Verde Lynx. CAT also connects to Camp Verde and Greyhound through our agreement with the Yavapai-Apache Nation Transit.

-- Jennifer Volpe