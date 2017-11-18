Civic Center holiday lighting canceled due to renovations

The City of Cottonwood will not be able to display the holiday lighting this year on the Old Town Civic Center due to the current renovations of the building. The display includes a large lighted Christmas tree along with snowflakes around the building. The lighting requires a number of outlets and power from the building and the electrical upgrades to the building will not be completed in time for the holidays this year. The city also considered moving the display to another building, however, the anchors for the display are attached to the roof of the Civic Center. The remainder of the Old Town light display will be in place and operating by Thanksgiving. The renovation project is being funded by the city as well as two Community Development Block Grants. Construction is estimated to be completed by March of 2018.

-- Jennifer Volpe