Commentary: C stands for Camp Verde schools

The overall enrollment of Camp Verde Unified School District is 1,546 as compared 1,609 one year ago.



Current enrollment vs. same time last year: Elementary 648 vs. 694: Middle School 356 vs. 379; High School 482 vs. 477: Accommodations School 28 vs. 31: South Verde High School 32 vs. 39.

Friday Camps are now available to High School Students. Many classes are available such as photography, art, technology etc. Come to the Main Office for more information.

A few dates

-Credit recovery and tutoring are available every day after school, and also on Fridays.

-The AZ Milk Producers Scholarship. It is a contest to win $12,000, $10,000, or $8,000 based on a milk mustache photo. Contest closes Nov. 21.

-Nov. 22-Nov. 26 Thanksgiving Break

-Nov. 28 Balfour here at lunch for ordering Cap & Gowns/Jackets/Rings/Announcements

-Nov. 29 Cap & Gown Pics (We will provide one for pictures). Students must have order form and money to have picture taken.

-Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., the second blood drive. If you are 16 or 17 and meet the requirements, you are encouraged to donate. Parental consent forms can be picked up in the main office, the attendance office, or from Ms. Westfield in room 101. Your form must be signed and turned in before you donate.

-Seniors: if you are applying to Northern Arizona University, please fill out and submit the FAFSA now.

If you need any help or more information, please see one of your counselors or Riccardo.

-Many more scholarships are available, see a counselor before you miss the deadline.

-Cash for College, Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Yavapai College Community Room, located at 601 Black Hills Dr. in Clarkdale.

Copper Canyon Fire

Mrs. Wilson organized a trip to the Copper Canyon Fire Department where they walked our students through the facility on Thursday. Their discussions included their individual daily routines, opportunities for the future, values and much more.

This visit was beneficial as many of our students are interested in becoming paramedics, firefighters and police officers.

Mathew Matthias (and two more students this week) are tackling greater systems of equations and solving them by adding equations.

They combine two of the original three equations in a way to eliminate a variable, then combine a different 2 of the original equations to eliminate the same variable again.

These two new equations are then added to eliminate another variable which gives us our first value for x, y, or z. Then, we backtrack to quickly get the second and the third for our whole solution.

It takes as much work as it sounds, yet it is rewarding when finished.

America Sings!

Second grade students dedicated this year’s musical, America Sings! to the veterans from our armed services in the audience on Wednesday night this past week.



Parents, friends, and community members were treated to a fantastic show as the students sang patriotic songs.



The audience was invited to sing along on America the Beautiful and Take Me Out to the Ballgame and did so with great gusto.

The show ended with beautiful renditions of God Bless America and This Land Is Your Land. Students also played the xylophone, danced, and marched through the theater aisles. In all, it was an incredible show with our students and families showing their patriotic spirit.

Archeology, anyone?

This past week, the fourth grade classes got a treat with the Verde Valley Archeology Center presentations in the elementary school art room.

First, there was a power point about the Sinagua people who lived in our valley about 1,000 years ago. They learned that Sinagua means “without water” in Spanish. The presenters showed pictures including photos of their dwellings, areas where they lived and traded, petroglyphs, and petrographs. They also addressed the importance of protecting these sites and leaving any “found objects” alone.

After the presentation, the students circulated around four stations: Lithic Classification, Food Preparation, Rock Art and Pottery.

Celebrating Our Veterans

In honor of Veteran’s Day, Mrs. Wattenbarger’s class wrote and performed their first play titled “Veteran’s Day” last week.



After rehearsing and creating signs and props, the students took their play on the road and performed the four-minute play for our first graders in Mrs. Ellison’s and Mrs. Smith’s rooms.



The first graders really enjoyed seeing it, while the fifth graders learned more about our nation’s veterans and why we celebrate them in a fun, hands-on project.

C stands for caramel corn

In the Developmental Preschool, Mrs. Mazur’s students celebrated the letter C with caramel corn (popcorn). From the looks on their faces, they love the letter C.

In the Elementary, Mrs. Justus has begun working with students for Special Olympics Bowling on Saturday, Nov. 4. A few of the athletes who participated included Jasel Bassous from the Elementary School, Jac Bickford and Kaleb Gamreiter from the Middle School, and Collin Plante from the High School. The athletes will practice for five more weeks.

They then will participate in the regional and state competition on Dec. 9 at Cliff Castle Shake Rattle and Roll.

Unraveled

In Middle School, Ms. Carter and Mrs. Munger have been busy. They are trying to stay on top of their students’ academic and individual needs as well as work with their students at South Verde and the Accommodations School.

So if they appear a little unraveled, let them know how awesome they are and provide them with coffee or a soda.

In High School, in Mrs. Gustin’s room, it was Fraction Extravaganza week. The students completed various activities to determine fractions. It looks like the students really enjoyed the M&M activity.

Mrs. Anderson took her students on a fieldtrip to Flagstaff. The students spent time shopping in Target and at the mall. They had fun looking up items on their list, comparing prices between the different stores, and selecting items to purchase.

The group then had lunch at Denny’s where they had to determine whether they had enough money for the items they wanted, figure out taxes and the tip. They had a great time in Flagstaff.