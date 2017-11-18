Diners’ guide to a Happy Thanksgiving

VERDE VALLEY – Not everyone is handy around the kitchen. So why should that be any different on Thanksgiving?

Thankfully there are plenty of places for people to go for a hot, Thanksgiving meal.

Each year, Verde Valley Newspapers visits places new and time-trusted in search of turkey, ham and all the trimmings.

And for folks who like the leftovers but still are not keen on food prep, then call one of the Verde Valley’s many grocery stores who have some very nice Thanksgiving dinners that require nothing more than re-heating, eating, and leftover packaging.

Unless otherwise noted, dinners will be served on Thanksgiving.

COTTONWOOD

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner will serve Thanksgiving dinner from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving day at its Cottonwood restaurant, located at 1041 SR 260.

Three roasted turkey dinners are available: regular ($15.99), small ($11.99) and kids size ($7.99), all served with stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and cranberry sauce.

All desserts and beverages are extra.

Black Bear Diner will also serve a Thanksgiving prime rib dinner for $18.99.

Call (928) 634-8188 for more information.

Or visit https://blackbeardiner.com.

Cork and Catch

Cork and Catch will offer a variety of Thanksgiving dinners, ranging from the traditional turkey dinner, to prime rib, halibut, duck, and pork porterhouse.

Dinners start at $21 for the turkey, prime rib is between $26 and $32 depending on the cut. Call 928-649-2675 for more information on pricing.

Side dishes will vary based on the main course.

Cork and Catch is open from 11 a.m. until close and is located at 1750 E. Villa Drive. Call (928) 649-CORK (2675) for more information or to make a reservation. Reservations are recommended.

Denny’s

From 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Cottonwood Denny’s will offer a special Thanksgiving dinner that includes soup or salad and pie.

Cost is $14 for adults, $10.50 for seniors 55 and older, and $8.99 for children ages 10 and younger.

For folks who wish Thanksgiving was every day, Denny’s also serves a basic turkey dinner (soup, salad or pie cost extra) for $10.79 through Dec. 31.

Denny’s is located at 2211 E. Cottonwood St. Call 928-639-3805 for more information, or visit dennys.com.

Georgie’s Café

Offering free Thanksgiving dinners for more than 20 years, Georgie’s serves turkey, ham, stuffing, real mashed potatoes with giblet gravy, yams, peas and carrots and pumpkin pie for dessert.

“It’s our way of thanking the community for keeping us afloat,” says John Roske, who owns Georgie’s along with his mother Peggy Reed.

Serving from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Georgie’s Café is located at 517 N. 12 St., just off Main Street. Call (928) 639-0751 for more information.

No reservation required.

Georgie’s also offers to go orders at the back of the restaurant.

Muse Bistro

Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner at Muse Bistro from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. A four-course meal for $40 includes a veggie platter with focaccia bread; choice of soup or salad; choice of entrée including turkey dinner, arctic char, buffalo meat loaf, black garlic braised short ribs, or osso bucco; and choice of desserts including pumpkin pie, dark chocolate cake, apple cobbler and salted caramel gelato.

Each entrée comes with its own unique set of sides.

Muse Bistro is located at 735 Main St. Call now for reservations. 928-649-1735.

Old Town Mission

From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, Old Town Mission will serve a free community Thanksgiving brunch. Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, rolls, cranberry sauce, with assorted pies and pastries for dessert.

Diners can sit down at one of many tables, as servers will handle the rest.

Old Town Mission will also hold a turkey dinner distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for families in need of a Thanksgiving meal that they can prepare at home. Please bring ID and proof of address.

For more information, call (928) 634-7869. Old Town Mission is located at 116 E. Pinal St.

Verde Valley Senior Center

At 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Nov. 22, Verde Valley Senior Center will serve its Thanksgiving dinner, which will include turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, cranberry relish, home-baked whole wheat rolls, pumpkin pie, and a holiday jello salad. Also coffee, tea, water and a holiday beverage.

Michael Midkiff and Johnny Laine will entertain with live music.

All for an $8 donation for patrons ages 0-59, or $5 for seniors ages 60 and older. Pre-paid reservations are required.

Verde Valley Senior Center is located at 500 E. Cherry St. Call (928) 634-5450 for more information.

CORNVILLE

Manzanita Restaurant

Manzanita Restaurant, at 11425 E. Cornville Road, will serve not only the tradition Thanksgiving dinner, but also prime rib, venison medallions, stuffed pork loin and stuffed filet of sole dinners.

All entries include pumpkin soup or salad, mashed potatoes, candied yams and fresh vegetables.

Dinners start at $24. Reservations recommended. Call (928) 634-8851 for more information.

Or visit http://themanzanitarestaurant.com.

BEAVER CREEK

Grace Community Lutheran Church

From 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Grace Community Lutheran Church at 5100 N. Stevenson Drive in Rimrock will host a free Thanksgiving Dinner with turkey and all the traditional trimmings.

For more information, call Darla Melcher at (928) 592-0782.

CAMP VERDE

American Legion Post 93

Free Thanksgiving dinner for all Post 93 members, their guests – and any Veterans. Turkey and ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, vegetable, desserts. Also coffee, tea and water. Dinner served from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Located at 286 S. Third St. More information, call (928) 567-6154.

Bread of Life Mission

Bread of Life will serve a hot Thanksgiving dinner – and also give out a free box of food, including a free turkey – at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Camp Verde Community Center Gymnasium at Main and Hollamon.

Dinner includes turkey, stuffing, potatoes, yams, green beans, cranberries and pie. Everyone is welcome to come for a free meal.

This dedicated non-profit is always looking for donations to help feed the community. Call (928) 567-6931 for more information.

Denny’s

From 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Camp Verde Denny’s will offer a special Thanksgiving dinner that includes soup or salad and pie.

Cost is $14 for adults, $10.50 for seniors 55 and older, and $8.99 for children ages 10 and younger.

For folks who wish Thanksgiving was every day, Denny’s also serves a basic turkey dinner (soup, salad or pie cost extra) for $10.79 through Dec. 31.

Denny’s is located at 1630 SR 260. Call 928-567-9505 for more information, or visit dennys.com.

JT Bistro

JT Bistro will offer an all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving buffet for $20 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Dinner includes turkey, prime rib, blackened seared salmon, build-your-own omelets, sage stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, yams, green bean casserole, cranberries, salad, soup and an assortment of desserts.

Though not required, restauranteur John Teah says reservations are “highly recommended.” Call 928-567-7520 for more information. Or visit www.jtbistro.com.

JT Bistro is located at 348 S Main St.

Mountain Springs Buffet

Menu includes plenty of salads, fresh baked rolls and butter, butternut squash soup, baked honey glazed ham, smoked salmon with champagne sauce, pot roast, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, sage and sausage stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, sautéed Brussels sprouts with bacon.

Roasted turkey will also be at the carving station. And a variety of desserts, such as pumpkin, apple and pecan pie.

Served 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cost $19.95; children ages 3-10 eat at 1/2 price; ages 2 and younger eat free. Located at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road. Call (928) 567-7900 for reservation.

Or visit https://www.cliffcastlecasinohotel.com/dining/mountain-springs-buffet.

Storytellers

Stuffed roasted turkey with dried fruits and pine nuts, turkey demi, mashed potatoes, asparagus and cranberry sauce; choice of butternut squash bisque or baby arugula, pear and asiago cheese salad; and either pumpkin crème brûlée or pumpkin cheesecake.

Cost is $29.99 per person. Regular menu also available.

Reservations recommended. Served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Located at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road. Call (928) 567-7905 for more information or to make reservation.

Or visit https://www.cliffcastlecasinohotel.com/dining/storytellers.

MEATLESS OPTIONS

Sedona Hub

Not everyone eats meat. Fortunately for the Verde Valley’s meatless crowd, the Sedona Kirtan Yoga Community will sponsor a free traditional vegetarian Thanksgiving dinner from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Sedona Hub.

On the menu is lentil loaf or some other form of turkey substitute, with mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, vegetable, cranberry sauce, apple and pumpkin pie

Besides the meatless treats, Sedona Hub will also be the place for a full evening of entertainment

The Sedona Hub is located at 525B Posse Grounds Road.

Call (928) 399-9853 for more information.

Cork and Catch

Besides a prodigious amount of carnivore classics, Cork and Catch will offer sundried tomato ravioli ($16) for its meatless eaters.

Cork and Catch is open from 11 a.m. until close and is located at 1750 E. Villa Drive in Cottonwood.

Call (928) 649-CORK (2675) for more information or to make a reservation. Reservations are recommended.

Muse Bistro

For $40 per person, Muse Bistro will offer a four-course meal that includes a veggie platter with focaccia bread; choice of soup or salad; and for the main course, a five-mushroom wellington with roasted shallot and thyme risotto, braised baby carrots and vegetable demi sauce; and choice of desserts including pumpkin pie, dark chocolate cake, apple cobbler and salted caramel gelato.

Muse Bistro is located at 735 Main St. Call now for reservations. 928-649-1735. Open from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

