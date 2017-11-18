Jerome looks into selling 19.34 acres of Clarkdale land acquired nearly 100 years ago

JEROME -- Cemetery space in Jerome was a high priority in 1918 as the mountainside community joined the rest of the world in a life-and-death battle with the most deadly virus ever known to mankind -- the 1918 Spanish flu.

Today, the need for cemetery space is not nearly so severe.

Jerome received an appraisal on 19.34 acres of land in Clarkdale’s jurisdiction near the Old Jerome Highway. The land was valued at $484,000.

The question Mayor Frank Vander Horst posed to the council was, “Do we want to sell this land?”

Council Member Jay Kinsella cited that homes sold in the area sell for more than the appraisal price of the land and that he knows of buyers waiting for the land to go up for sale.

“It will sell fast,” Kinsella said.

Council Member Lew Currier questioned why the council should cash out the land now. Mayor Frank Vander Horst said the council would have no trouble finding ways to spend the money in the near future.

Jerome has owned the land for a century.

One hundred years ago, President Woodrow Wilson gave the land to Jerome during the midst of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, a virus that touched nearly every community, every state, every country and every continent with the exception of Antarctica.

In basically a 24-week period, it killed an estimated 675,000 people in the United States and 50 million people worldwide. Some estimates put the global death toll as high as 100 million. Spanish flu killed more people in a 24-week period than AIDS killed in a quarter-century, and more than the Black Plague of the 1300s killed in 100 years. In the most extreme cases, a person would notice the first symptoms early in the day and be dead within 24 hours.

The disease killed more people than the combined death tolls of World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam. It came close to making Eskimos extinct. It dropped the 1918 average life expectancy in the United States to 39 years old. Some scientists of the era feared Spanish flu would eliminate the human race.

Former Jerome Historical Society archivist Ron Roope told The Verde Independent in 2005 that there are no exact records of the death toll caused by Spanish flu in Jerome in 1918, “but it numbered in the thousands; there are references made to that in our records.”

Consider this, at the time, the town’s population was only 7,000, said Roope, but the death toll was “in the thousands.”

Jerome Council is taking direction into analyzing what the options are in turning a profit on the land.

Reporter Dan Engler contributed to this article.