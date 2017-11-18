Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room & Osteria requests shade structure for patio

COTTONWOOD – Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room & Osteria is looking to extend the existing railing and adding a new shade structure for the patio.

The request will go before Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Monday night.

The Old Town restaurant, located 1001 N. Main St., has an awning that extends to cover the current patio area. The proposed project will add exterior venetian blinds on the west side of the patio area.

“The blinds would provide shade to the patio in the afternoon hours, when the sun is at its strongest and most direct, as well as shade the interior of the building, thus improving conditions and lowering cooling costs,” said Project Manager Matt LaVoire in a letter to the Commission.

The blind system would be installed within a steel frame attached to the existing awning, and can be raised or lowered when needed. Neural in color, the background will include the Merkin logo and mimic the exiting colors on the exterior of the building.

If approved, the applicant must comply with the requirements of the City’s Sidewalk Café Policy in effect and any other stipulations the Commission deems necessary.

The Commission meets Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located 826 N. Main St. For the agenda, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/384/Planning-Zoning-Commission.

In other business

The Commission will revisit the issue of free standing signs, an item that was tabled at October’s meeting. The Commission will consider amendments to the Zoning Ordinance that pertains to the maximum height and size of free standing signs in commercial districts.

The Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposed Zoning Ordinance text amendment regarding standards for legal protest of proposed rezoning. The ordinance describes procedures for property owners to file a protest against a change of zoning.

The Commission will consider a Zoning Ordinance text amendment to the Outdoor Lighting Code. Per City Council direction, staff has been preparing to be designated as a Dark Sky Community, which requires several updates and changes to the current code.