NAU athletic director heads to UTSA

Northern Arizona University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos is headed east.

University of Texas at San Antonio announced that it had hired the Lumberjacks’ athletic director on Friday to fill their Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and Athletics Director post.

“As we shape UTSA into an exemplary urban serving discovery enterprise, it is crucial that our athletic program has a leader who knows how to harness and build on the energy that collegiate athletics brings to San Antonio,” said UTSA president Taylor Eighmy in a press release. “Lisa Campos is that leader. By all measures, she is a true rising star and her energy, enthusiasm, vision and acumen are exactly what we need to build on our excellent foundations in athletics and move the program downfield.”

Campos has been in charge of NAU athletics since 2012. During that span the men’s cross country team won the first NCAA Division I Championship in school history in 2016, the Lumberjacks won the 32 Big Sky and Western Athletic Conference championships and nine teams advanced to NCAA postseason competition.

NAU also won two Big Sky Conference Presidents’ Cup trophies for overall excellence in competition and in the classroom during her reign. The men’s programs won the Big Sky All-Sports Trophy four consecutive times from 2014-17 and women won it in 2014 and 2017.

Last year the Lumberjacks won won eight conference championships and swept the Big Sky All-Sports Trophies for the second time under Campos.

“My family and I are so excited to join the Roadrunner family and the San Antonio community. UTSA is a remarkable institution and I look forward to working with President Eighmy,” said Campos in a press release. “As a Hispanic, first-generation college graduate, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to work at an institution that aligns with my values. I look forward to serving the student-athletes, coaches and staff as we work together to continue building UTSA Athletics.”

When she took over at NAU she became one of 26 females and the youngest in the country to lead a Division I program, at the time. Currently she is on the Football Oversight Committee.

UTSA competes in 17 NCAA Division I level sports and is a member of Conference USA.

“President Eighmy and UTSA have made an exceptional hire in Dr. Lisa Campos. She is truly one of the rising stars in college athletics,” said Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod in a press release. “As she focuses on the student-athlete experience and how it aligns with UTSA’s mission, Lisa’s positive impact will be beneficial not only for athletics, but for the entire university and the San Antonio community. We couldn’t be happier for Lisa, her family and UTSA, and we’re excited to welcome her back to Conference USA.”

Before coming to NAU, Campos was Senior Associate Athletic Director at the University of Texas at El Paso from 2006 to 2012.

She earned both her bachelor’s degree in business administration and her master’s degree in student affairs in higher education from Colorado State and then earned a doctorate degree in educational leadership from UTEP.