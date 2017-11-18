Obituary: Dean Van Scoyk 1931-2017

Dean Van Scoyk passed away in Prescott, Arizona on Sept. 4, 2017. Dean was born in Denver, Colorado on Aug. 7, 1931, the second of five children born to F.W. “Babe” and Bertha Van Scoyk (Hylen).

A former member of the Army Signal Corps, Dean served on active duty from Aug. 1953 until June 1955 and for another six years in the Army Reserve before he was honorably discharged in 1961.

In 1956, he moved with his young family to Arizona and began his career as an IBM customer engineer, eventually retiring in 1987.

He is survived by his four siblings, LeRoy, Carole, Sandra and Lynn, his four children, Deena, Teena, Jeena and Keith, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dean’s family will remember and celebrate his life during a private gathering later this month in Cornville, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.