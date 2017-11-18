Obituary: Donald K. Lamb and Margaret M. Jones

Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Donald K. Lamb and Margaret M. Jones. Services will be held on Thursday, November 30th, 2017 at 10:00am at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave in Cottonwood.
Information provided by survivors.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Donald K. Lamb and Margaret M. Jones. Services will be held on Thursday, November 30th, 2017 at 10:00am at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave in Cottonwood.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.