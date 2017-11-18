Registration begins for Grasshopper youth hoops in Camp Verde

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation announced that registration is open for the youth Grasshopper Basketball Program.

The program is for boys and girls in fifth through eighth grade. Volunteer coaches lead co-ed teams that are separated by grade level.

The teams practice one night a week and play on Saturday mornings.

The league features lower baskets and smaller balls while emphasizing fun, learning the fundamentals and teamwork.

Last year over 100 kids participated.

Registration is $40 per child and $35 for each additional child from the same family. A uniform jersey is included.

The Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde is providing scholarships to those in need.

The deadline to sign up is Dec. 8. Sign-up forms are available at the schools or at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main Street. The season starts Jan. 20 and finishes in early March.

Camp Verde Parks and Rec is always seeking volunteer coaches. Experience is not required.

For more information or to register come to Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. or call (928) 554-0829.