Yavapai Broadcasting gets financial assistance from Cottonwood

The Cottonwood City Council agreed Nov. 7 to fund Yavapai Broadcasting $42,000 a year for their broadcasting services, with a dissenting vote from Council Member Deb Althouse.

Funding will come from salary savings in the General Fund. Contributions of $3,000 each will come from the Chamber of Commerce and the Cottonwood Economic Development Council, as well as an additional anticipated contribution from Yavapai College in an amount to be determined.

-- Jennifer Volpe