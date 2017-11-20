Creative Gateways celebrates artistic connection in us all

Thanksgiving weekend, Friday Nov. 24 through Sunday November 26, artist collective and gallery Creative Gateways holds a special weekend event to share their gratitude for the support they’ve received over the past year and to kick off the holidays: Celebrating Our Connection.

On many levels original artwork is inspiration personified. An artist connects to an inner vision, to something larger than themselves - some unspoken vastness and then embodies this connection with the creation of a piece of art. The resulting piece holds a living presence carrying the energy and intention of the artist who created it.

“There is an unspoken connection between an artist and those who collect their work” Says Gallery Director Angela Palmer. “When it is given as a gift that connection and the essence of the piece is shared with another.”

From one of a kind jewelry pieces to ceramic sculpture, paintings, illustrations and fused glass pieces all of the featured work in this weekend’s event carries this living presence that can be viscerally felt.



“We feel that each person who has experienced the gallery and studios over our first year of business has gifted us with their presence,” states Palmer. “During the season of giving we would like to give back by supporting them in finding the perfect gift for their loved ones, even creating special one of a kind commissioned pieces. We will also be offering special discounts over this holiday weekend.”

Each of the pieces featured has been lovingly created by the artist with the awareness, even as they are creating it, that it is meant to personally speak to an unknown special someone.

Ceramicists Michael and Sumati Colpitts channel joy into each piece that they create. Renowned for life-like, detailed sculptures, their ceramic pieces cut to the essence of their subjects. Both Michael and Sumati deftly capture their personalities actively working to create pieces that dynamically engage with the viewer and bring them joy.

In Pilisa Rainbow Lady’s radiant “Intention” series, she skillfully weaves the knowledge she honed into her work with fused glass. Each piece in this series holds an intention, such as love or abundance, that is magnified by the glass and gracefully reflected in its design.

Illustrator Laura Hines is renowned for her evocative work that captures the sensitivity of her subjects, telling a profound story. Viewing her haunting work a visceral sense of connection to another time and place is summoned. Focusing on animal and human portraiture, she explores the hazy veil between the past and the present.

In addition to the pieces available in the gallery, all of Creative Gateway’s artists create custom commissioned artwork that is uniquely created for the individual. Join Creative Gateways for this special Thanksgiving weekend event and browse work by these and other artists.

Creative Gateways is an artist’s collective and public gallery space in Sedona, Arizona. Its working studios are open to all and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time to meet the artists and engage in the creative process. The gallery space showcases the innovative and lively work that results from this very special environment for visitors to discover, explore and take home with them. Creative Gateways is located at 45 Birch Blvd. in Sedona. For more information about Creative Gateways please visit www.creativegateways.com or call 928-862-4440.