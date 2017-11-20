Debbie Clemens Holiday Trunk Sale at Andrea Smith Gallery

Debbie Clemens, wife of Major League legend Roger Clemens, has made a name for her herself in Sedona with her very popular jewelry line. Her best seller, Metatron is the Highest Angel and sacred geometry of Creation. The colors of the Chakras have been added using Swarovski crystals.

Meet Debbie and Roger at the Andrea Smith Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 25, noon to 4 p.m.



The gallery also will celebrate Roger & Debbie’s 33rd wedding anniversary this weekend! For details about this event, call 928-203-9002, or email: fineart@andreasmithgallery.com.