Red RockAppella to hit perfect notes to benefit Toys for Tots

The Red RockAppella chorus kicks off the holiday season with a festive start this Sunday, November 26, at 3 p.m., at the Tlaquepaque Tree Trail Toys for Tots campaign in Sedona. It’s the first in a busy schedule of free public holiday performances for the chorus.

Under the direction of Jeanie Carroll, Red RockAppella’s programs this season include two performances on Saturday, December 2: first, at Sedona Parks and Recreation’s “Breakfast with Santa” at The Hub at 8 a.m.; then at 1 p.m., at Tlaquepaque, again for Toys for Tots.

Chorus director and “Dynamite Diva” Jeanie Carroll hosts a “Holidays at Hillside” musical program on December 9 and December 16 in the Hillside Sedona Shopping Center. Red RockAppella performs at 1 p.m. and again at 2 p.m. each of those two Saturdays.

The chorus’s last public holiday performance of the year will be as part of Tlaquepaque’s “Holiday Sweet Stroll” on Saturday, December 16, at 3:00 p.m., where it will entertain shoppers with a program of holiday songs and carols.

In addition to these free concerts, Red RockAppella will sing at various private function events throughout the Verde Valley in December.

Red RockAppella, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International, is well known for its special brand of four-part harmony singing. The chorus performs all year long in the Verde Valley community, but the holidays are a favorite time for this group of musical women. The chorus invites everyone to come and enjoy the music and festivities at each of the public events.

Red RockAppella encourages women who like to sing and are looking to become a part of a harmonious group of women to drop by a rehearsal and see what Sweet Adelines “Barbershop music” is all about. The chorus rehearses on Mondays from 6:30 to 9 p.m., alternating between two convenient locations in West Sedona and VOC. For further information and rehearsals, please check the chorus website at www.redrockappella.org, contact redrockappella@yahoo.com, or call 928-300-7092.