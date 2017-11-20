The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new documentary from Academy Award-nominated director Rory Kennedy “Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton” showing Nov. 24-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

This is the remarkable story of an American icon who changed the sport of big wave surfing forever. Transcending the surf genre, this in-depth portrait of a hard-charging athlete explores the fear, courage and ambition that push a man to greatness — and the cost that comes with it.

“Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton” tracks the remarkable life and legendary career of big wave surfer Laird Hamilton. Much admired by the public, though often disdained or ignored by the surf industry itself, Laird is a unique sports icon — an athlete who has refused to compete professionally yet has dominated big wave surfing as no other figure in history has ever done.

Laird’s biographical story is told against the backdrop of a winter surf season on Kauai, where El Niño storm systems threaten to bring the biggest surf in decades. Mixing never-before-seen archival footage, with contemporary verité scenes shot in Southern California, Bermuda and Kauai, Take Every Wave weaves the past and present into an intimate and compelling portrait of a superstar athlete at the top of his game. Threaded throughout is a revealing, deeply personal interview with Laird as well conversations with the family members, friends, collaborators and detractors who know him best.

“Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 24-29. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Nov. 24, 25 and 27; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 28 and 29.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.