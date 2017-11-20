Thanksgiving gives reason to celebrate musical feast at Cottonwood Main Stage

Main Stage celebrates Thanksgiving weekend with big events from local favorites this weekend.

Friday, November 24 sees Cottonwood institution DJ ill.Ego bring his annual “Twerksgiving” party to the venue. For three years running ill.Ego (Adam Skerrett) has brought the celebration to the venue in hopes of a family style party and to help dance off some of the holiday calories. For the evening he will be joined by fellow local favorites, Nick J and DJ Johnny K. The festivities begins at 9pm.

Saturday, November 25 sees an appearance by local favorites The Invincible Grins. Self-described “funky, folk music,” the band delivers an eclectic and electric performance which has been earning them fans and accolades throughout Arizona for over 5 years. Always delivering a party, the band is sure to get the crowd dancing and enjoying some unique, energetic rock n› roll. The show is free and begins at 8pm.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7pm, followed by more Karaoke at 9:30pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7pm. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7pm. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and 9am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.