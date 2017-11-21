Educator of the Week: Maloy Sasser

CAMP VERDE – Her supervisor says she’s the “heart and soul of the school.”

But Maloy Sasser is days away from retiring because of a bad knee that just won’t let her get around the school any longer.

A second grade teacher at American Heritage Academy in Camp Verde, “everything is positive” with Sasser, says school Principal Lance Barnes.

Sasser says it goes back to her father, her desire to become an educator.

“He was an intelligent man, but could not read or write,” she says. “He was born in 1912 and had to quit school at the early age of 12 to get a job and help support the family.”

As a grown man, Sasser’s father was “determined that his children would go to college, because he knew the disadvantages of not having an education.”

Sasser says that her father gave both her and her sister two choices for what she could do when she grew up.

“We could become teachers or nurses,” she says. “I did not know I wanted to be an educator, but I knew I couldn’t be a nurse, since I faint at the sight of a needle. However, it didn’t take me long to fall in love with teaching.”

Sasser’s greatest strength, according to Barnes, is “knowing everything about every one of her kids and tailoring her teaching to meet students where they need help.”

Nov. 21 is retirement day for Maloy Sasser, as well as her husband, fifth grade teacher Robert Sasser.

The Sassers will tend to their farming, as they care for their tomatoes, green beans, peaches and pears.

Teaching style

“Each learning situation calls for a different teaching style. Such as whole group, small groups, pairs, one-on-one, or project-based.”

Notable

“If I’ve been recognized for something, last year I had a girl who was extremely shy. You’d never know that now. Those kind of successes, not anything I’ve gotten an award for.”

Quotable

“It is the character that we develop while working in a social situation that will determine our success or failure in the future.”

Did you know?

“My husband and I owned a cattle ranch and have also farmed cotton and other crops.”