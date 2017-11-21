Goettl’s High Desert Mechanical to provide heating-cooling unit for Verde Valley veteran

Goettl’s High Desert Mechanical is reaching out to the community at large, the Veteran’s community in particular, and any other local service organizations that would spread the word about an opportunity being provided for one of our local veterans.



A complete heating and air conditioning system will be installed in the home (or manufactured home) owned by a worthy veteran at no cost to that individual. Rented homes will not be considered for this opportunity.

To be considered, veterans can apply themselves, or be nominated by others. Criteria for consideration will be veterans from any branch of service that have served their commitment, been honorably discharged, or is a disabled American veteran.

For more information, please contact Dane Wombacher with Goettl’s High Desert Mechanical at (928)567-2200, or to submit an application directly, please call or email Adam Moore, Project Consultant for the Veteran’s News Network @ (520)371-5201 Ext. 162, or adam@vnnusa.com. Please include pertinent information such as name, address, phone, email, service branch, length of service, when and where served, other information you would like to share related to your service and a little about your current situation that would qualify you as this program’s recipient.

Please respond with your information as soon as possible. The selection will be made soon with details of the installation to be discussed with the recipient soon after selection.