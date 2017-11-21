Groups honor retired American Flags in ceremony

Fort Verde State Historic Park and American Legion Post #135, along with the help of Camp Verde Post 93, Camp Verde VFW Post 6739, and the Camp Verde Boy Scouts, hosted their annual flag retirement ceremony Saturday. During the ceremony, groups disposed of American flags that have been retired from their purpose and cannot be flown anymore.
