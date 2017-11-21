Lynn Whitman selected as new Yavapai County Flood Control District director

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors have selected Lynn Whitman as the new Yavapai County Flood Control District Director, effective Feb. 1, 2018. Whitman will replace the current Yavapai County Flood Control District Director, Dan Cherry as he takes over the Public Works Department.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Chairman Thomas Thurman said, “The Board of Supervisors have had the opportunity to work closely with Lynn over the past few years and are pleased with the work she has done under the direction of Dan Cherry. We are looking forward to seeing her shine as the new Flood Control District Director.”

Lynn Whitman has been with the Flood Control District since 2009, most recently as the District Engineer. She is a Professional Engineer (Civil), registered in the State of Arizona, as well as a Certified Floodplain Manager. Ms. Whitman graduated from Valparaiso University in Indiana in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. Her career started in land development, managing residential and commercial projects in Illinois and Arizona.

Ms. Whitman has lived in Prescott for 8 years with her husband, Eric Siegfried, and their daughter, Elizabeth, 11. Lynn said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to work closely with the Board of Supervisors and the communities we serve to advance our flood protection and recovery programs.”