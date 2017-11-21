Here are seven area stores offering Black Friday deals

Verde Valley stores open on Black Friday *This isn’t a complete list. Hours are subject to change. Cornville Stores Crazy Tony’s Cornville Country Market - 6 a.m. Family Dollar - 9 a.m. Clarkdale Stores Olsen’s Grain - 8:30 a.m. Camp Verde stores CVS - 8 a.m. Family Dollar - 8 a.m. Camp Vere Ace Hardware - 7:30 a.m. Walgreens - 8 a.m. Camp Verde Feeds - 8 a.m. Ruby Road Resale and Vendor Mall - 10 a.m. Sweet Pea Antiques - 10 a.m. Napa Auto Parts - 7:30 Cowboy Corner - 10 a.m. Cottonwood Stores Walmart – 6 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day) Open 24 hours Home Depot – 6 a.m. JC Penney - 2 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day). Friday at 5 a.m. Office Max – 7:45 a.m. Sears – 7 a.m. Walgreen’s - 8 a.m. Staples - 7 a.m. AutoZone – 7:30 a.m. CVS - 8 a.m. Old Town Cottonwood Stores Cat’s Meow - 10 a.m. Larry’s Antiques - 10 a.m. Dragonfly Handcrafted Local Art - 10:30 a.m. Hart of Arizona Art Gallery - 10 a.m. The Most Interesting Store in the World - 11 a.m. Little Moo’s Gourmet Market 10 a.m. Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders - 9 a.m. Adventures Unlimited Books - 10 a.m. Jim and Ellen’s Rock Shop - 9 a.m. Pawz on Main Street - 9 a.m. Rainbow’s End Boutique - 9 a.m. The Red Geranium - 10 a.m. All things Creative - 9 a.m. Art Institute Glitter - 10 a.m. Barter Inn - 10:30 a.m. Christy Fisher Studio/Synergy Artwear -11 a.m. Magenta Jewelry - 10 a.m.

Walmart

Black Friday Hours: Begins 6 p.m. on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day). Store is open 24 hours.

What’s on sale: Selected electronics, home goods, toys, and more.

More info: https://www.walmart.com/. Cottonwood’s Walmart is located 2003 E Rodeo Dr. 928-634-0444

Home Depot

Black Friday Hours: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

What’s on sale: Selected appliances, tools, décor, and more.

More info: https://www.homedepot.com/. Cottonwood’s Home Depot is located 1030 S. State Route 260. 928-649-3758

JCPenney

Black Friday Hours: 2 p.m. to midnight on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day). 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

What’s on sale: There will be a coupon giveaway for the early birds. Select electronics, clothing, jewelry, and more are on sale.

More info: https://www.jcpenney.com/. Cottonwood’s JCPenney is located 1100-B State Route 260. 928-634-0134

Office Max

Black Friday Hours: 7:45 a.m. – 8 p.m.

What’s on sale: Early birds can get a free McAfee one year subscription with any purchase. Select computers, monitors, office equipment, and more are on sale.

More info: https://www.officedepot.com/. Cottonwood’s Office Max is located 1665 E. Cottonwood St. 928-639-9560

Sears

Black Friday Hours: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

What’s on sale: Selected appliances, tools, electronics, home goods, and more.



More info: http://www.searshometownstores.com/. 1329 E State Route 89A, Suite A. 928-634-1996

AutoZone

Black Friday Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

What’s on sale: Select tool sets, auto safety kit, jumper cables, 2-ton trolley jack, and more.

More info: https://www.autozone.com/. Auto Zone is located 1199 E. SR 89A. 928-634-4237

Home Furnishings Direct

Black Friday Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

What’s on sale: Three day sale offers 10 percent off on purchase up to $999, 15 percent off on purchases $1,000-1,999, and 20 percent off on purchases over $2,000.

More info: http://www.sparkshomestore.com/. Cottonwood’s Home Furnishings Direct is located 971 S. Main Street. 928-649-8300.