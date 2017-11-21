Here are seven area stores offering Black Friday deals

Verde Valley stores open on Black Friday
*This isn’t a complete list. Hours are subject to change.
Cornville Stores
Crazy Tony’s Cornville Country Market - 6 a.m.
Family Dollar - 9 a.m.
Clarkdale Stores
Olsen’s Grain - 8:30 a.m.
Camp Verde stores
CVS - 8 a.m.
Family Dollar - 8 a.m.
Camp Vere Ace Hardware - 7:30 a.m.
Walgreens - 8 a.m.
Camp Verde Feeds - 8 a.m.
Ruby Road Resale and Vendor Mall - 10 a.m.
Sweet Pea Antiques - 10 a.m.
Napa Auto Parts - 7:30
Cowboy Corner - 10 a.m.
Cottonwood Stores
Walmart – 6 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day) Open 24 hours
Home Depot – 6 a.m.
JC Penney - 2 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day). Friday at 5 a.m.
Office Max – 7:45 a.m.
Sears – 7 a.m.
Walgreen’s - 8 a.m.
Staples - 7 a.m.
AutoZone – 7:30 a.m.
CVS - 8 a.m.
Old Town Cottonwood Stores
Cat’s Meow - 10 a.m.
Larry’s Antiques - 10 a.m.
Dragonfly Handcrafted Local Art - 10:30 a.m.
Hart of Arizona Art Gallery - 10 a.m.
The Most Interesting Store in the World - 11 a.m.
Little Moo’s Gourmet Market 10 a.m.
Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders - 9 a.m.
Adventures Unlimited Books - 10 a.m.
Jim and Ellen’s Rock Shop - 9 a.m.
Pawz on Main Street - 9 a.m.
Rainbow’s End Boutique - 9 a.m.
The Red Geranium - 10 a.m.
All things Creative - 9 a.m.
Art Institute Glitter - 10 a.m.
Barter Inn - 10:30 a.m.
Christy Fisher Studio/Synergy Artwear -11 a.m.
Magenta Jewelry - 10 a.m.
Walmart
Black Friday Hours: Begins 6 p.m. on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day). Store is open 24 hours.
What’s on sale: Selected electronics, home goods, toys, and more.
More info: https://www.walmart.com/. Cottonwood’s Walmart is located 2003 E Rodeo Dr. 928-634-0444
Home Depot
Black Friday Hours: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
What’s on sale: Selected appliances, tools, décor, and more.
More info: https://www.homedepot.com/. Cottonwood’s Home Depot is located 1030 S. State Route 260. 928-649-3758
JCPenney
Black Friday Hours: 2 p.m. to midnight on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day). 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.
What’s on sale: There will be a coupon giveaway for the early birds. Select electronics, clothing, jewelry, and more are on sale.
More info: https://www.jcpenney.com/. Cottonwood’s JCPenney is located 1100-B State Route 260. 928-634-0134
Office Max
Black Friday Hours: 7:45 a.m. – 8 p.m.
What’s on sale: Early birds can get a free McAfee one year subscription with any purchase. Select computers, monitors, office equipment, and more are on sale.
More info: https://www.officedepot.com/. Cottonwood’s Office Max is located 1665 E. Cottonwood St. 928-639-9560
Sears
Black Friday Hours: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
What’s on sale: Selected appliances, tools, electronics, home goods, and more.
More info: http://www.searshometownstores.com/. 1329 E State Route 89A, Suite A. 928-634-1996
AutoZone
Black Friday Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
What’s on sale: Select tool sets, auto safety kit, jumper cables, 2-ton trolley jack, and more.
More info: https://www.autozone.com/. Auto Zone is located 1199 E. SR 89A. 928-634-4237
Home Furnishings Direct
Black Friday Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
What’s on sale: Three day sale offers 10 percent off on purchase up to $999, 15 percent off on purchases $1,000-1,999, and 20 percent off on purchases over $2,000.
More info: http://www.sparkshomestore.com/. Cottonwood’s Home Furnishings Direct is located 971 S. Main Street. 928-649-8300.
