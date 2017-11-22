Cowboy boys basketball opens season with win

Camp Verde High boys basketball snapped their seven game losing streak with a rout.

The Cowboys opened the season with a 64-17 win over Mayer at home.

“It went pretty good,” said Camp Verde sophomore guard/forward Abe Gonzalez. “We’re just looking at Scottsdale Prep next Tuesday.”

The Cowboys opened the game with a 13-0 run and never looked back.

Although the Cowboys start the season with a 1-0 record, they ended last year with seven losses in a row. Their last win was January 13 over Paradise Honors 51-47.

Gonzalez said snapped the losing streak is big.

“It’s really cool, it gives us a lot more confidence,” Gonzalez said. “It just really helps us a team to grow.”

The Cowboys shot 51 percent from inside the arc and 42 percent on three pointers. They had 18 assists and 32 rebounds.

Mayer is a 1A team that went 0-19 last year.

“Mayer’s the team that they are but we’re looking to the bigger challenge,” Gonzalez said. “We’re not proud of the game (Tuesday), we did good but we’re looking for better, that’s what we’re looking for.”

Sophomore C.J. Bast led the way for Camp Verde with 12 points and three steals. Senior Ryan Loza had 10 points and three steals as well. Junior Dayton Smith had 10 points.

Next week the Cowboys travel to Scottsdale Prep and then the Phoenix Country Day School Desert Classic. Their next home game is December 7 against Bourgade Catholic.

“They’re really big games for us, we just want to compete really well, just bring it all, give it all out there,” Gonzalez said.