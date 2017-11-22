Letter: Cottonwood tennis courts need a facelift

Editor:
I just got back from the Minneapolis St. Paul area. Where I spent 48 Years. They have over 250 tennis courts.
Cottonwood has one city court and they don’t even fix the very large cracks that are becoming dangerous. Shall we have a fundraiser?
Rick Hendrickson
Cottonwood
More like this story
- A passion for tennis and kids<br><i>At 67, Beverly Coleman is still going strong teaching live's lessons through sports</i>
- Tennis pro pursues his life's passion
- Heart & Soul of Verde Valey tennis<br>Part II
- VOC’s Larry Lineberry named to US Tennis Assn. Southwest Hall of Fame
- ‘The Sequel Awakens’ -- 2nd annual Cottonwood Comic Book Show returns to Cornerstone Church
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.