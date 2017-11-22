Letter: Cottonwood tennis courts need a facelift

    I just got back from the Minneapolis St. Paul area. Where I spent 48 Years. They have over 250 tennis courts.

    Cottonwood has one city court and they don’t even fix the very large cracks that are becoming dangerous. Shall we have a fundraiser?

    Rick Hendrickson

    Cottonwood

