Obituary: Newman J. Parker Jr. 1945-2017

Newman J. Parker Jr, 72 of Cottonwood, passed away on November 3, 2017. He was born on June 16, 1945 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Newman Parker Sr and MaryPat Parker.

Newman attended school in Cottonwood and Mingus Union High School in Jerome. During his lifetime, Newman worked as a medic, firefighter, surveyor and a driller in the oil patches of New Mexico, Texas and Louisiana.



He was an avid collector of knives and guns. He loved the outdoors and riding his motorcycle.

Newman was preceded in death by his father, Newman Sr, his daughter Dawn Marie Dawson and a grandson, Jacob Dawson.



He is survived by his mother, Mary Pat, brother John, sisters Theresa, Patricia and Betty, son Joey, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Newman was proud of his Irish heritage and always enjoyed the humorous side of life. A Celebration of Newman’s life was held prior to his passing, giving him great joy to be in the company of his family and friends.

Donations in Newman’s name may be sent to Aviant Hospice, 1756 E Villa Dr., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Information provided by survivors.