MUHS auto program presented with laptops

COTTONWOOD –Matco Tools dealer Tim Wininger presented the Mingus Union High School (MUHS) Automotive program with thirty (30) Acer laptops on Nov. 15.

Wininger planned the special presentation as a surprise for MUHS Automotive instructor Andy Hooton after hearing Hooton mention a need for the devices at an Automotive Technology Advisory Council meeting. Wininger organized the contribution, soliciting local repair shops, dealerships, and individuals throughout the Verde Valley for donations to purchase the computers. The laptops will allow students to remotely access repair information while out in the shop area of the classroom.

The Automotive program at MUHS also places its students in local repair shops, where students can learn and experience the industry first-hand. Utilizing the laptops will enable the students to increase their productivity in an industry that is becoming increasingly complex, as digital tools become more commonplace in automotive repair.

“I am at a loss for words to express the depth of gratitude that is felt for the work our Advisory Council did to facilitate a donation of this magnitude,” said Hooton. “These computers will give the students in the Mingus Union High School Automotive Technology Program opportunities to access industry training that is based in an online environment that previously we were unable to use for our students’ learning. I believe that our students will be better prepared to enter the workforce at the completion of our program due to this tremendous donation.”