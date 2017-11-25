Sections of Verde River to close for bald eagle breeding season

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced there will be seasonal breeding area closures along the Verde River for the Arizona Bald Eagle Management Program.

During certain breeding stages (incubation, young nestlings, and nestlings near fledging), human activity near a bald eagle nest can cause nest abandonment and/or failure, said department officials in a news release.

“Establishing breeding area closures reduces losses by managing human activities near nest sites. Closure boundaries and specific limitations vary based on their effectiveness and enforceability,” said AZGFD.

Some closures restrict all entry into the breeding area, others only around certain nests, and several only certain types of activities.

-A closure for the Verde River below Sycamore Canyon Wilderness is not planned this year unless the eagle pair resumes nesting. Contact Coconino National Forest, Sedona Ranger District for updates, 928-282-4119.

-Verde River near Chasm Creek is closed to foot and vehicle entry from Dec. 1 to June 15. Floating through is allowed. Contact Prescott National Forest, Verde Ranger District, 928-567-4121.

-Verde River near Cold Water Creek, allows watercraft to float through but no stopping on the river or landing is allowed Dec. 1 to June 30. Contact Prescott National Forest, Verde Ranger District, 928-567-4121

-Verde River upstream of the East Verde confluence is closed to vehicle and foot entry from Dec. 1 to June 30. Floating through is allowed, but no stopping in the river or landing is permitted. Contact Tonto National Forest, Cave Creek Ranger District, 480-595-3300.

-Verde River near Mule Shoe Bend, allows watercraft to float through but no stopping in the river or landing is allowed from Dec. 1 to June 30. Contact Tonto National Forest, Cave Creek Ranger District, 480-595-3300.

-Verde River below Horseshoe Dam is closed to vehicle or foot entry on the southwest side of the river from Dec. 1 to June 30. Floating through is allowed, but no stopping in the river or landing on the southwest side of the river is allowed. Contact Tonto National Forest, Cave Creek Ranger District, 480-595-3300.

-Verde River below Bartlett Dam is closed to foot or vehicle entry from Dec. 1 to June 30. Floating through is allowed, but no stopping in the river or landing is permitted. Contact Tonto National Forest, Cave Creek Ranger District, 480-595-3300.

-Verde River at the Needle Rock Recreation area is closed to foot and vehicle entry on the east side of the river from Dec. 1 to June 30. Floating through is allowed, but no stopping in the river or landing on east side of river is allowed. Contact Tonto National Forest, Cave Creek Ranger District, 480-595-3300.