‘Beauty in Everything’ at Goldenstein Gallery

In the Navajo tradition the “beauty way path” recognizes that beauty exists within us and around us as the light reflects through a rainbow. It is a way of honoring our connection to each other.



This year as the holidays are upon us, a season full of warm hearts filled with joy and gratitude, join Goldenstein Gallery as they honor this connection with each other in their December show Beauty in Everything.



This exhibit features inspirational and finely handcrafted items, among them are exotic wood treasure boxes and distinctive jewelry pieces, artistically designed and lovingly made to make the wearer feel special. The public is invited to join Goldenstein Gallery for a Festive Reception on Friday, December 1, from 5-8pm.

“It is a season of giving,” says Linda Goldenstein, “Each piece in this show is an expression of an individual artist’s vision and holds a living presence. When these pieces are given as gifts…you can feel the love and it is viscerally shared with others. We are blessed to be a part of this.”

Uplifting works featured include Kaleidoscopes by Steve Failows, Menorahs by Dorit Herlinger, exotic wood jewelry boxes by Judd Lotts and handcarved Yoga Figures by Mike Medow, exquisite painted silk scarves by Jacqui Jackson, small paintings by Jourdan Dern, Patricia Griffin, Ben Wright, Adele Seronde, Marilyn Bos, Rafe Terry and Ray Tigerman, “Bibi’s Baubles” adornments by Beatrice Welles, writing pens and corkscrew bottle stoppers for the connoisseur by Chuck Hansen, Teapots and cups by Sandy Terry and delightful bronze or carved stone stocking stuffers by celebrated sculptors James Muir, David Phelps, Liz Wolf, Reagan Word, Sherab Khandro and Upton Ethelbah.

One of the highlights of the show will be the unveiling of Sherab Khandro’s stunning new painting “Ganesha” and the formal unveiling of the newest addition to her bestselling intentional jewelry line “Lotus in the Heart,” a symbol of our blossoming consciousness.

An internationally renowned speaker and artist, this collection reflects her desire to support people connecting with themselves and the world around them. Ganesha is known as the destroyer of obstacles and is a figure of success, knowledge and wealth.

There will also be a dazzling array of artistic jewelry by Dorit Herlinger, Erika Wszulkowski , Reagan Word, Mary Fisher, Todd Stallkamp and Fredda Psaltis.

Mary Fisher is known for her exceptional designs and distinctive crocheted jewelry in the acclaimed Abataka collection, designed by Mary Fisher and made by women in Africa. Mary teaches the women how to create her designs. They earn money for the pieces they create and learn skills to create their own pieces. Fisher has long been a voice in global AIDS activism and created this project for HIV-affected woman to help provide a livelihood for themselves and their children.

The sights and sounds of the Arizona desert life and the holy city of Jerusalem, influence Dorit Herlinger’s elegant art jewelry and Judaica. Dorit, 12th generation born in Jerusalem, uses sterling silver, eighteen-karat gold, and a variety of vibrant mixed media including glass. Her Judaic art includes Menorahs, Mezuzahs and Star of David jewelry.

The public is invited to join Goldenstein Gallery and meet these and other local artists at the opening reception for “Beauty in Everything” on Friday, December 1, from 5-8 pm.



Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery’s address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.