Chill with the Millers at Sound Bites Grill

Every Thursday evening including Nov 29th Robin and Eric Miller a father and son duo perform at Sound Bites Grill in uptown Sedona from 6-9 pm. The two musicians both extremely talented and creative perform all original music acoustically.

Eric and Robin will perform in the show room which is an intimate area of the restaurant covered with guitars on the walls signed by famous musicians. The venue has an incredible sound system, lighting and delicious dinner menu for your enjoyment while listening to live music.

Eric Miller was born in Alpena, Michigan, but grew up in Detroit. He began seriously playing guitar at the age of twelve, inspired by all the great rhythm-n-blues and rock-n-roll of the area. Coming from a family of musicians and artists, Eric started playing professionally when he was sixteen. In no time he was playing some of the hottest and biggest venues of the Detroit Metropolitan area.

Hungry for travel and exposure to different sounds and music, Eric left Detroit in the mid 90’s to travel to Europe where he spent months busking on the streets of France, Italy, England, Ireland, and eventually Spain. It was there that he was seduced by the art of flamenco. After returning to the states, he was privileged to meet and eventually perform with La Dama Maria del Carmen, a world-renowned flamenco dancer who has performed with such flamenco greats as maestros Carlos Montoya and Juan Serrano.

After several years of disciplined study and performance of flamenco, Eric found himself drawn towards Brazilian music, inspired by the brilliance of masters such as Antonio Carlos Jobim and Caetano Veloso. Eric says, “There is so much ocean and sun in bossa nova and samba that it is always refreshing to listen to.”

Robin Miller has surrounded himself with music since he was a child. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Robin began playing the guitar at the age of 7, started his first band at age 14, and composed and recorded his first album before he turned 18.

Robin Miller has recorded albums with various artists for labels such as A&M, MCA, and RCA. Proficient on guitar, keyboards, bass, and mandolin, Robin loves to demonstrate his versatility through rock & roll, blues, new age, and many other types of music.

His music receives airplay on cable radio and FM stations across the USA and Canada, and musical streaming through DMX and MUZAK satellite channels.

Currently living in Sedona, Arizona, both Robin and Eric perform locally and continues to create new compositions, always stretching their musical gift to new heights. Reservations are suggested for the evening. There is no cover. The two will be performing from 6-9pm Thursday Nov 29th and every Thursday for the remainder of 2017.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona. You can get more information by calling 928-282-2713 or visiting www.soundbitesgrill.com