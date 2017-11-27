Get ‘In the Spirit’ at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

There’s one thing most people have at the forefront of their minds this month and that’s shopping. We are all looking for the perfect gift that will convey to our loved ones how much they mean to us. Instead of spending hours browsing online, come to Rowe Fine Art Gallery on Friday, December 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. for In the Spirit, the gallery’s annual holiday show.

Sedona artists Jen Farnsworth and Liam Herbert will be in the spotlight, and both offer unique, handmade gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Jen, whose oil paintings colorfully depict the wildlife and landscapes of the Southwest, will debut several new works featuring a jack rabbit, coyotes, a javelina family and a mule deer buck.

In addition, Jen offers art cards printed on 100-percent cotton vellum art paper, which makes them perfect for framing and gifting. In the Spirit will be the New England native’s first art show. “I’m thrilled to be participating in my first gallery show,” says Jen. “I am very encouraged by the response I’ve received to my art – it’s more than I could have ever hoped for. And I’m deeply grateful to Ken and Monica Rowe for their support and for inviting me to exhibit my work at Rowe Fine Art Gallery. This is truly the opportunity of a lifetime for me.”

This won’t be the first show for Liam, who has been sculpting since he was 7 years old. Liam’s sculptures and jewelry expresses the gamut of life’s emotions, especially love, family and joy. In December, Liam will debut the latest addition to his Soul Mates collection. Two Hearts Together Forever is available as a pin or pendant in sterling silver or gold (by special order), and it marks the first time that Liam has included a heart in one of his jewelry collections.

The heart was inspired by a groom who commissioned a Soul Mates engagement ring and two wedding rings. He asked Liam to create a heart pendant using the leftover gold from the rings. The pendant was presented to his bride’s daughter as the ultimate symbol of two families becoming one. Liam says he’s excited about unveiling the heart at the gallery show.

“I love being a part of Rowe Gallery’s Christmas show,” says Liam. “It’s a wonderful time of the year, and it brings me such joy to meet with people who are fans of my work. Creating gifts is a challenge to my artistic soul, which brings joy and fulfillment to others as well as myself.”

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.