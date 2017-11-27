Jerome Co-op celebrates with members’ holiday show

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery kicks off the Holiday season with their 21st Annual All-Members’ Holiday Show on Jerome’s First Saturday Art Walk, Dec. 2, from 5-8 pm at the Gallery in the Old Hotel Jerome.

All Co-op members are juried into the gallery in specific categories of art mediums so that a diversity of artwork is displayed all year throughout the gallery. During both their Summer Show and their Annual Holiday Show however, members may display any type of artwork they wish.

This is very fun for the members, as it provides an opportunity to show work that they are already proficient in but are not juried in for; or maybe they are exploring a new technique or simply just wanting to try something new in a completely different medium.

Whatever the reason, the Holiday Show provides an opportunity for them to do just that. When viewing artwork in the Members’ Show, gallery members themselves often exclaim, “Who did that?” because the work may be so different from what they are used to seeing in the gallery.

For example, Janet Farwell said, “I wanted to create something new for the Holiday Show this year. My own home is always filled with handmade Christmas decorations which are very meaningful to me; from pine cone wreaths made by one grandmother to a felt table cover made by the other. This year I decided to create miniature Christmas rooms that others might enjoy year after year as they decorate their own homes.”

For Janet, finding the appropriate materials to embellish her miniature rooms was the fun part. The little rooms needed “just the right wall paper” and “just the right treasures” to put on the tiny mantels or under the little Christmas trees.

In the end, she mosaicked the miniature fireplaces (her juried media in the Co-op,) and when it all came together, she had created precious whimsical environments that will set off mantels in any home during the holiday season.

V. Norton describes her love of sculpting the human face. “The character of the visage emerges,” she states, “as I mold the clay.” Inspired by both the past and the present, V. Norton mainly draws on her own imagination when creating her figures.

As a high fire clay artist, V. Norton also understands the historical importance of turquoise, both in color and gemstones.

Turquoise stones are used right up to the present in art and dress by both men and women. She uses a high fire turquoise glaze on the figures, and an oxide stain on their faces. Sculptures can be purchased as a set, or individually.

Marjorie Claus draws on childhood memories as well when thinking of the holidays. “Horses have always been a part of my life and my art,” she points out, “but the carousel horse is a new version of horse for me. I used to love riding on carousel horses, and still love their intense color and forms. My intention with ‘Carousel Pony’ is to capture the historical celebration of the carousel in a new way bringing a modern look to it.”

When it comes to choosing art for yourself, your home, or gifts for the Holiday season, the Jerome Co-op is a great place to visit. Visitors will enjoy the exciting, festive options for unique, locally made gift items, home décor items, jewelry, wearables and greeting cards. Refreshments will be served. Dec. 2 from 5-8 pm.

The show runs Dec 2-Feb 29. Open Daily from 10-6 excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas Days.

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 502 N. Main Street, Jerome; 928-639-4276; info@jeromecoop.com; www.jeromecoop.com