Movie Review: ‘Three Billboards’ likely award-winning film

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is a film that we will be hearing a lot about, both from viewers (like me) and from major award committees!

The story is beyond interesting and the acting by the principals is about perfect.

The opening scene shows Mildred (Frances McDormand) driving home and she notices three billboards near her home.

They are in complete disrepair and completely unused for some time.

Mildred is a divorcee who lives with her teenage son.

There was a daughter, but that girl was abducted, raped, murdered and burned to ashes about seven months ago.

The perpetrator has never been found by the police.

Mildred is stricken with the idea of using the billboards to vent some anger and to prod the police and the community to apply more energy to find the killer.

Ebbing is a small town where most people know a lot about most people.

Mildred arranges to rent the billboards, pays for the first month’s rent, and has a sign painter refurbish the boards.

The text on the boards are brief, basically accusing the police of failing to solve the case.

The police chief, Will Willoughby, is especially cited as the negligent party.

The police and the townsfolk take offense at Mildred’s attitude. She is insulted and condemned by all but a few close friends.

Chief Willoughby (Woody Harrelson) visits Mildred and tries to convince her they are trying hard to find the killer, but there is not a single clue to provide any lead.

He is firm in his effort to calm Mildred’s anger and asks her to take down the offensive billboards. She will not.

Meanwhile, officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell) is less sympathetic. Dixon is a hard-drinking racist cop who lives with and is submissive to his Mama.

He’s loud and vulgar and abusive. At one point he crashes his way into the company that owns the billboards.

Aside from extensive property damage he physically bashes the owner. Dixon undergoes some attitude changes in the later part of the film.

Most of the movie continues with no progress in the search for the killer. Mildred’s interactions with people, reflecting her frustration and anger, intensifies.

She has an altercation with her ex-husband who comes to protest.

But Mildred stands fast and makes it clear that she will not back off her view that Willoughby and the police have given up in the case. Willoughby continues to try to pacify Mildred, but he is not vindictive.

He is a more understanding man and he is convincing in the notion that he wants to catch the killer.

In the role of Willoughby, Harrelson is again (as in The Glass Castle) amazingly effective. That’s also true of McDormand and Rockwell and I can see a raft of award nominations all around.

One caveat: everybody in the movie — adults, kids, cops — continually use foul language, even more than most ‘modern’ films. But it is an exceptional film!

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is at the Harkins Sedona 6 theater.