Kudos logo

Menu

New Movies coming to theaters Dec. 1

IFC Films Maika Monroe and Cody Fern star in ‘The Tribes of Palos Verdes.’

IFC Films Maika Monroe and Cody Fern star in ‘The Tribes of Palos Verdes.’

Originally Published: November 27, 2017 10:42 a.m.
Facebook

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

IFC Films

Directors: Brendan Malloy, Emmett Malloy

Writer: Karen Croner

Producers: Karen Croner, et. al.

Cast: Maika Monroe, Cody Fern, Jennifer Garner, et. al.

When the situation at her idyllic Palos Verdes home turns volatile, young Medina attempts to surf her way to happiness..

Rated R for drug use, language throughout and some sexual content.

Wonder Wheel

photo

Amazon Studios ‘Wonder Wheel’ stars Jim Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet.

Amazon Studios

Director: Woody Allen

Writer: Woody Allen

Producers: Erika Aronson, Letty Aronson, et al.

Cast: Jim Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet, Max Casella, et. al.

On Coney Island in the 1950s, a lifeguard tells the story of a middle-aged carousel operator and his beleaguered wife.

Rated PG-13 for thematic content including some sexuality, language and smoking.