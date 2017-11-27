Chris Stapleton – From A Room: Volume 2

Caroline International Records

From A Room: Volume 2 is the upcoming third studio album by American singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton, set to be released through Mercury Nashville.

Stapleton released From A Room: Volume 1 in May 2017, and confirmed the release of Volume 2 for later in the year.

Like its predecessor, the album takes its name from Nashville’s RCA Studio A, where the recording sessions took place. The album tracks “Tryin’ to Untangle My Mind”, “Hard Livin’” and “Midnight Train to Memphis” have been featured in his “All-American Road Show Tour” prior to the release.

Tracks include: Millionaire, Hard Livin, Scarecrow in the Garden, Nobody’s Lonely Tonight, Tryin’ to Untangle My Mind, A Simple Song, Midnight Train to Memphis, Drunkard’s Prayer.

Nicholas Krgovich – In an Open Field

Tin Angel Records

This record could just as easily be called “In A Sunny South Pasadena Living Room” or “In A Tin-Roofed Hut On A Remote Island In Winter,” the settings where Nicholas Krgovich wrote the elegant new album In An Open Field.

It is the result of Krgovich emptying out his life and committing to songwriting as a daily practice; sip coffee, make toast, sit at the piano and just hoping that the clock hands spin and at the end of the day there’s a new demo to listen to while making dinner and settling down to quiet evenings of re-runs.

Tracks include: Parade, Country Boy, Do It Again, Blue Wave, A List, The World Tonight, Sad Am I, Glad Am I, A Day In October, I Don’t Know, Now, On The Main Drag, My Riverboat.

Rush – A Farewell To Kings (40th anniversary edition)

Mercury Records

A Farewell To Kings spawned the band’s first commercially successful radio hit Closer To The Heart and will see a 40th anniversary release.

The original album’s 2015 remaster by Abbey Road Mastering Studios is featured for the first time on CD. The Hammersmith Odeon February 1978 show is now available for the first time as a complete concert, newly mixed by Terry Brown.

Tracks include: A Farewell To Kings, Xanadu, Closer To The Heart, Cinderella Man, Madrigal, Cygnus X - 1, Cygnus X - 2 Eh.