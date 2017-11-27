Phoenix Ballet presents The Nutcracker 

Treat yourself to Sedona’s favorite holiday tradition as Phoenix Ballet and Artistic Director Slawomir Wozniak present The Nutcracker live in Sedona.

Performances run Dec. 2-3 at the Sedona Performing Arts Center and are certain to delight the entire family.

Slawomir Wozniak has breathed new life into the traditional Nutcracker choreography, and is excited to share this masterpiece that exudes the most beautiful and perfect choreography.

The great thing about The Nutcracker is that it transcends generations. Do not miss the opportunity to see the award winning and nationally renowned dancers perform this timeless classic.

A professional production not to be missed. This production will feature the world renowned award winning emerging artists Madison Penney, Reina Stamm and Amber Skaggs.

In addition the talented Michal Wozniak and Zherlin Ndudi will return a principals.

Two local Sedona pre-professional dancers will be featured in the Phoenix Ballet Nutcracker Production.

Mari Chang, age 11, will dance the role of Clara at the Saturday matinee and will dance a demo-solo role as a White Rose in the Saturday evening production.

Jessica LeBlanc, age 17, will dance as The Doll and will be the featured soloist in Mother Ginger. In addition over 20 local children are dancing in the production as party children, mice and angels.

The magical story of The Nutcracker follows Marie and her Prince as they share the story of a magical gift, a suspenseful battle between soldiers and mice, and take us to the enchanted Land of Sweets.

Dozens of students from Sedona will join Company members on-stage, dressed in intricately designed costumes and surrounded by larger than life sets, creating a magnificent sensory feast.

Join in the celebration of the beginning of the Sedona holiday season by enjoying the performance of this enchanting tale at the Sedona Performing Arts Center.

The performances at The Sedona Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 2 at 2 pm and 7 pm and Sunday December 3 at 2 pm. Tickets are available on line at sedonachamberballet.org.

Groups of 10 or more get discounts and great seats! For tickets and more information, contact Winifred Muench at sedonachamberballet@gmail.com or 928-554-4059.