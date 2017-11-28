CVMO: zero-tolerance for speeding on SR 260

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will ticket all drivers who are caught speeding and committing other moving traffic violations along State Route 260 during the month of December.



The enforcement will focus on SR 260 with the primary goal to get people to slow down in the construction zone, stated a CVMO news release.

The enforcement is being prompted by several serious crashes that have occurred in the past weeks. Speed was an element in several of the crashes along with other factors, said the agency. The Marshal’s Office has received many complaints of speed, as well as following too closely and passing in the no-passing zones, and this operation will focus on drivers exhibiting those behaviors.



The Marshal’s Office traffic unit will be out in unmarked cars and on motorcycle as part of this operation and there will be zero-tolerance. If a driver is stopped for speed or a moving violation they can expect to receive a citation, stated the release.

“With all the extra traffic during December and the holidays, this operation is intended to make traveling the roads safe for drivers and passengers out shopping, visiting families, and enjoying the scenery of the Verde Valley and Northern Arizona,” said the Marshal’s Office.

