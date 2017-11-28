Obituary: Mary Patricia Parker

It is with great sadness, that our family announces the quiet passing of our sweet and loving mother, Mary Patricia Parker, age 92, who passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2017. She was born in Texarkana, Texas to Martin and Pacida Patterson and attended school in Texarkana.

Mary Pat met her husband, Newman Parker, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at a USO dance and they soon married. After the war, they made their way back to Texas, finally moving to Cottonwood in 1946.

They started Parker Insurance Agency in 1956 where she worked for 37 years. Mary Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Newman Parker, son Newman Parker Jr, brothers Larry and John Patterson, granddaughter Dawn Dawson and great-grandson Jacob Dawson. She is survived by her brother Martin Patterson, sisters Placida Young and Mollien Koenig, children John Parker, Theresa Adams, Patricia Deal, Betty Testa and many grandchildren, greats and great-greats, nieces and nephews.

Mary Pat loved the outdoors. After moving to Arizona, she learned to hunt, fish, and camp; creating so many wonderful memories with her growing family.

She was on a Women’s Bowling League team for many years, traveling to and bowling in many national competitions. This led to a love of travel and after retiring she truly let no grass grow under her feet. She loved cruising and took many trips visiting many countries with family and friends.

Mary Pat was a loving soul and never had a cross word. Her ever-present smile was a beacon of love shared with all.

She will be greatly missed, but the light of her love will carry on with all who were blessed to know her.

A memorial service will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Wednesday, December 6th at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale following the service and a reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor at Aviant Hospice, 1756 E Villa Dr. Cottonwood AZ 86326.

