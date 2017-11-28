Prayer Garden coming to Abide Maternity Home

The Sedona Verde Valley Association of Realtors presented Abide Maternity Home a grant check for $2,326.90 to develop a prayer garden for use by the community. The Association of Realtors presented the check at the Anna House location at 2480 N Arena Del Loma in Camp Verde Nov. 22, followed by a tour of the Anna House facility. From left, Julie Kuehn - SVVAR President Elect; James Adams - SVVAR 2017 President; Patty Zied - Development Director - Abidep; Michele Evans - Executive Director - Abide; Bridgett Bowers - SVVAR Treasurer; Carissa Maxwell - SVVAR Director. Abide Maternity Home is a Christian organization offering love and practical support to pregnant women and parenting families.