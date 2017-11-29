Western Light: Waxwing Wars

Walking along Clear Creek, I noticed a flock of birds in one tree, all chattering and flitting about. When I zoomed in with my camera, I realized they were all cedar waxwings, and they were having some neighborly "discussions." I'm guessing there were some complaints about property lines, or perhaps annoying noise levels. Living in close quarters can be tough, requiring patience and tolerance... or not.
